Bengals Rule Out Mackensie Alexander For Sunday's Season Finale Against Ravens

Alexander is suffering from an illness
CINCINNATI — The Bengals ruled out cornerback Mackensie Alexander for Sunday's season finale against the Ravens due to an illness. 

Cincinnati's secondary will be shorthanded against Baltimore. Not only will they be without Alexander, but starting cornerback William Jackson III is also out after suffering a concussion last week. 

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday after testing positive. One player was reportedly showing symptoms. It's unclear if that was Alexander, but clearly the Bengals feel he's too sick to play in Sunday's game. 

They signed Alexander to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason. 

He had 47 tackles six passes defensed and one interception in 13 games. 

With Alexander and Jackson out, the team elevated cornerback Winston Rose from the practice squad. He could see his first meaningful snaps of the season against Baltimore. 

Leshaun Sims, Darius Phillips and Tony Brown will likely start at corner on Sunday. 

