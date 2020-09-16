Joe Mixon vows to make up for rare fumble, not worried about lack of targets in passing game

CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon fumbled on Sunday during the fourth quarter of the Bengals' loss to the Chargers. It was his first fumble since Dec. 31, 2017.

He had played in 30 games and touched the ball 593 times without putting it on the ground.

"Got to put it behind me and move on," Mixon said Tuesday. "It definitely hurt. Definitely disappointed. It’s definitely inexcusable. It’s something I will never get used to doing. From there just got to learn from it. Learn from the mistake and bounce back, hopefully look back to go ahead and go on another streak."

Mixon ran for 69 yards on 19 attempts in his 2020 debut. He dove into the film hoping to make sure he doesn't make the same mistake moving forward.

"I probably watched it like 50 times," Mixon said. "I just keep looking and diagnosing. How did this happen? It was just crazy to me. The guy made a great, great play. Like a great play. But that’s definitely inexcusable. Like I said. I watched it 50 times. And the walkthrough we just did, I’m holding the ball and making a move. Just have it high and tight. Covering it at any point of contact. I’m definitely going to build on it. I’ll keep on working at it. I owe the team. I owe it to them. Thursday is up.

Did the 24-year-old really watch a four-second play that many times?

"I played it back even when my coach showed me," he said. "I don’t like looking at it. But … ‘Run that back one more time. Run it one more time.’ Different angle. It sucks, but at the same time, no matter how bad it is, you have to learn from it. You have to just to see how you could have attacked it differently. How you could have held the ball and made a move off of it and these are things I’m accessing in my head.



"What could I have done in that situation? Of course, you always say, ‘Just put the ball away.’ The ball was in great position. It got a little low, but it was still in great position. The guy made a hell of a play, but it was never supposed to happen. At the end of the day I learned from it and come Thursday I’m going to be ready."

The Bengals are hoping he's ready to go for Thursday's matchup against the Browns. Cleveland as a great line, but the rest of their defense is loaded with question marks. Getting Mixon involved in the passing game could help keep Joe Burrow in rhythm and all-world pass rusher Myles Garrett in check.

Mixon had one reception on two targets against the Chargers. Those numbers need to rise, but the fourth-year back isn't stressed about his lack of involvement in the passing game.

"I’m sure they’ll get me involved when the time comes," Mixon said. "We’ve got a lot of great receivers. At the end of the day, I’ll take what comes my way. I just have to go out there and make plays when they happen. I’ll never take away from our receivers. We’ve got about six strong receivers out there. Whatever comes my way, I’m going to do what I can to prevail and help them."

It sounds great, but Mixon is the Bengals' best weapon on offense. Finding ways to get him the ball in space is important, especially against a defense that has Olivier Vernon and Garrett in the trenches.

