Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Won't Return After Suffering Concussion Against Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Bengals are going to be shorthanded for the rest of Sunday's game with the Steelers.

Joe Mixon suffered a concussion in the first half and won't return. He had 62 yards from scrimmage in the first half.

Samaje Perine will be their No. 1 back and Trayveon Williams will be the backup for the rest of the game.

The Bengals head to Nashville to play the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 pm. ET.

