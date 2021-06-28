Sports Illustrated home
Bengals Safety Jessie Bates Named to NFL's All-Under-25 Team

The star safety is one of the leagues brightest young stars.
CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates is arguably the best player on the Bengals' roster. 

The 24-year-old finishing with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed last season.

Bates was the only Bengal to be named to the NFL's All-Under-25 Team.

"Bates is consistently among the leaders in Next Gen Stats' coverage metrics, and he's established himself as the heart of Cincinnati's secondary in just three seasons," Nick Shook of NFL.com wrote. "Bengals fans would have right to be upset if he's not mentioned among the league's best at the position. No worries here, though, because he's not being bumped off the list for anyone—not even Antoine Winfield Jr., who is just beginning his own promising career. Bates is the only player in the NFL with 300-plus tackles and 30 or more passes defensed since 2018. If that isn't the mark of a complete safety, I don't know what is."

The AFC North was well represented in the secondary. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward both joined Bates on the list. 

The Bengals are hoping Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have a big season and play their way onto this list in 2022. 

For an in-depth look at Bates growth as a player, go here.

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) makes an interception against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
