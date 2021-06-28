Bengals Safety Jessie Bates Named to NFL's All-Under-25 Team
CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates is arguably the best player on the Bengals' roster.
The 24-year-old finishing with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed last season.
Bates was the only Bengal to be named to the NFL's All-Under-25 Team.
"Bates is consistently among the leaders in Next Gen Stats' coverage metrics, and he's established himself as the heart of Cincinnati's secondary in just three seasons," Nick Shook of NFL.com wrote. "Bengals fans would have right to be upset if he's not mentioned among the league's best at the position. No worries here, though, because he's not being bumped off the list for anyone—not even Antoine Winfield Jr., who is just beginning his own promising career. Bates is the only player in the NFL with 300-plus tackles and 30 or more passes defensed since 2018. If that isn't the mark of a complete safety, I don't know what is."
For more on the Bengals, including the latest news and breakdowns, subscribe to our YouTube Channel
The AFC North was well represented in the secondary. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward both joined Bates on the list.
The Bengals are hoping Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have a big season and play their way onto this list in 2022.
For an in-depth look at Bates growth as a player, go here.
Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, NFL rumors and more!
-----
You May Also Like:
C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample Workout at Tight End University
Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character
Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player
Look: Bengals New Right Tackle Riley Reiff Wears the New Uniform
Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football
Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Makes Surprising Admission
Burrow vs Herbert: NFL Analysts Debate Who They'd Prefer at QB
Pooka Williams Made Quite an Impression on the Bengals' Coaches
Cincinnati Should Add a Veteran O-Lineman Before Training Camp
Bengals on the Hunt for a Game Changing Punt Returner
Joe Mixon Unhappy With NFLPA Following Latest COVID-19 Protocols
Joe Burrow Impresses in 7-on-7s as Bengals Spring Ends Early
Jessie Bates Focused on Winning With Contract Talks Looming
Bengals OL Hakeem Adeniji to Miss Significant Time With Pec Injury
Watch: Highlights of Joe Burrow and Others From Bengals Minicamp
Bengals Add Five Interns to Zac Taylor's Staff
Joe Burrow, Rest of Bengals' Stars Shine Bright on Media Day
Auden Tate Wears Bengals' New Uniforms For First Time
Sean McVay Talked With Zac Taylor About Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie Receives Big Time Praise
Zac Taylor Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Cooper Kupp in Two Key Areas
Joe Mixon Breakout Incoming? Zac Taylor Endorses His Star RB
Check Out the Best Photos From the Bengals Third Week of OTAs
Tee Higgins Surprised by Joe Burrow's Increase in Velocity
Bengals Offensive Line Ranked Higher Than Expected
Watch Highlights From Week 3 of Bengals OTAs
Former NFL Wide Receiver Buying Stock in Tee Higgins
Look: A.J. Green Wears a Cardinals Jersey for the First Time
Joe Burrow High on Latest Power Rankings for Comeback Player of the Year
Bengals Banking on Ja'Marr Chase to be Significant Upgrade in Wide Receiver Room
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws on the Move During OTAs
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Tweaked Throwing Motion This Offseason
Zac Taylor Among Favorites to Be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season
Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals