Three schedule changes that would benefit the Bengals this season

The NFL schedule was released for all 32 teams last week. The Bengals have plenty of reasons to be excited about how things worked out for them this season.

They don't travel west of Texas, which doesn't happen until Week 16. Their Thursday night game happens early in the season (Week 2), so they'll be well rested for their matchup against the Browns.

They also have a primetime home game on Monday Night Football against the Steelers. Instead of having to go to Pittsburgh, Joe Burrow and company get to host the Steelers under the lights at Paul Brown Stadium.

Despite all of the benefits on this schedule, there are some changes that would help the Bengals in 2020.

Road Start

No, the Bengals don't begin the season on the road. They start the year in Cincinnati for just the second time since 2009. Unfortunately for them, four of their next five games are on the road.

They play in Cleveland on Thursday night in Week 2, before traveling to Philadelphia in Week 3. They stop home for a Week 4 date against Jacksonville in Cincinnati, before going to Baltimore and Indianapolis in Week's 5 and 6.

In a perfect world, the Ravens game would be later in the season. Their Week 12 home matchup with the Giants would slide right into that Week 5 slot.

Instead, Burrow and the rest of the team is going to get real comfortable on the road early in the season. They'll be finished with half of their road games by the middle of October.

NFC Least

Three of the Bengals' four games against the NFC East is in Week 11 or later. Moving up the Giants home game is one thing, but playing the Redskins or Cowboys earlier in the season could benefit the Bengals.

Both teams have new coaches. Who knows how each organization is going to respond after a unique offseason? The Cowboys have a talented roster, but they could start the season out of sync. The same goes for the Redskins, although they may be bad regardless of what week the Bengals play them.

The Eagles won the NFC East with a 9-7 record. The four teams posted a combined .375 winning percentage last season. The Bengals could've benefitted from having multiple matchups against that division earlier in the season.

The NFL's Best

The Ravens might be the best team in the NFL. They have the reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson, a plethora of offensive weapons and a defense that was good last year, despite not being able to put pressure on the quarterback. They addressed that issue this offseason with Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

The Ravens are much better, which is scary for the rest of the NFL, considering they went 14-2 last season. The Bengals have to go to Baltimore in Week 5. They don't host the Ravens until Week 17.

The Bengals would benefit from flipping these two matchups. They'd host arguably the best team in the NFL at home in Week 5, before ending the season in Baltimore. It's nice to end the year at home, but Burrow is going to be a much different player in Week 17 than he is in Week 5.

Traveling to Baltimore later in the year would've been a nice measuring stick for the Bengals. Instead, they'll have to take on one of the NFL's best teams on the road early in the season.

In conclusion, the Bengals received a favorable schedule. With a few changes it would've been perfect, but that's not how life works.

