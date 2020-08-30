Three things to watch for during the Bengals' scrimmage at Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are holding their second scrimmage on Sunday night at Paul Brown Stadium. They're treating it like their third preseason game.

With the regular season scheduled to start in two weeks, Zac Taylor and the rest of the coaching staff have to start making their final evaluations. Obviously rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is must-watch, but what else will I have my eye on outside of the 23-year-old signal-caller?

Here are three things [not named Burrow] I'll be watching for on Sunday night.

Wide Receiver Reps

A.J. Green made it clear that he wants to play tonight. He's a believer in getting reps before the start of the regular season.

"I don't want to shut it down," Green said. "I get comfortable out at practice. Some guys want to sit out preseason games and stuff like that. For me, I need my reps to feel comfortable."

How long will he play? Will we see a first-team offense with Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross on the field at the same time?

Ross and Green have only played in eight games together since Ross was drafted in 2017. It's important for them to play, catch passes and build a rapport with Burrow before the start of the season.

The back end of the wide receiver room is also interesting. Mike Thomas has had a great camp. If he has success on Sunday, he could all but lock up a roster spot.

Can Stanley Morgan Jr. show enough to make the 53-man roster? Is his special teams ability enough or will he have to make some plays on offense?

Alex Erickson was great in the Bengals' first scrimmage. Can he duplicate that performance in his quest to make this team?

The Bengals will likely keep [at least] seven wide receivers. That means one of Thomas, Erickson or Morgan could be left out.

Offensive Line

The Bengals' starting offensive line appears to be set. Jonah Williams is the obvious choice at left tackle, Michael Jordan has taken all of the first-team reps at left guard [when he's practiced] and Trey Hopkins will start at center.

The right side is more of a question mark, but Xavier Su'a-Filo and Bobby Hart appear to be the favorites.

Fred Johnson can change that on Sunday. The 23-year-old has the size and athleticism to play guard or tackle. He's taken reps at both throughout training camp. If he can have a good showing on Sunday, then he just might be able to push for a starting job.

Another lineman worth monitoring is rookie Hakeem Adeniji. He's had a great camp. The sixth-round pick might not be in the running for one of the starting spots (yet), but that could change.

Billy Price also needs to have a good showing on Sunday. He isn't battling for a starting job, but he's the backup center. Can he do enough to be the backup guard as well?

Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon hasn't practiced with the team since last Sunday. He's been dealing with migraines.

The 24-year-old running back hasn't been on the practice field since Monday, Aug. 24.

"I don’t have any update on Joe right now," Taylor said on Friday. "We’ve had communication with Joe. We’re helping Joe through it and that’s all I have to say right now."

Mixon's absence has led to speculation about his contract negotiations with the Bengals. He's entering the final year of his deal.

The Bengals and Mixon appear to be far apart in their talks, despite the team publicly saying they want to sign him to a long-term deal.

"No," Taylor said when asked if this could be contract related. "Joe has been an honest guy with us and we’ve always had great communication with Joe."

Mixon doesn't have to participate in Sunday's scrimmage, but this storyline will really pick up if he isn't on the field with his teammates.

Bengals fans can listen to the scrimmage on Cincinnati's 700 WLW. Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham will be on the call starting at 6 p.m.

