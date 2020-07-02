Bengals email season ticket holders about possible changes due to COVID-19

As the NFL continues working toward establishing safety guidelines that might produce at least some semblance of a 2020 season, teams are beginning to proactively reach out to their season ticket holders with the option of opting out of their commitment for the year. On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Bengals announced their own season ticket contingency plan.

“We understand that everyone will have different levels of comfort with attending games,” the team said in an email sent to season ticket holders. “To ease any health concerns, all [season ticket holders] will have the option to opt out of your season ticket commitment for this season.”

The club provided an assurance that anyone opting out of their 2020 commitment will retain the ability to renew their 2021 season tickets. The email went on to say that more information on how to opt out of the upcoming season will be communicated to season ticket holders at some point next week.

The organization expressed uncertainty surrounding both what a 2020 season might look like and what it could potentially mean for fans attending games.

“Once we have further clarity on our return to football plan, we will communicate with you as soon as possible. This could include changes to our seating capacity and to our preseason schedule.”

The NFL is expected to announce what a 2020 season, in the midst of a pandemic, might entail in the coming weeks. A few ways in which the league is reportedly approaching operational challenges has come to light in recent weeks.

The NFL is allegedly allowing teams to determine their own stadium capacity levels due to varying state-by-state restrictions. In addition, reports have surfaced of a shortened preseason, effectively reducing the traditional four-game exhibition schedule to two, pending approval by the NFLPA. Additional reports such as COVID-19 liability waivers for stadium entry, a reduction in lower deck capacity in stadiums and sellable ad space on empty sections of seating all create a murky outlook for what the 2020 NFL season will actually look like.

One thing is certain: should the Bengals kick off the regular season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers as planned, it will be a very different experience for their fans.