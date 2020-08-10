Bengals secondary ranked in the middle of the pack after offseason of changes

CINCINNATI — The Bengals completely remade their secondary this offseason. They signed established guys like Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and Vonn Bell. They also brought in Winston Rose and LeShaun Sims, who have impressed the coaching staff thus far.

Add those guys to William Jackson III and Jessie Bates and the secondary should be much improved in 2020.

Pro Football Focus liked the Bengals offseason moves and believes they could end up having one of the top secondaries in the NFL.

Cincinnati's secondary was 17th in their latest rankings.

"Jackson needs a bounce-back season after seeing his overall PFF grade decline in each subsequent season after a spectacular first season of play in 2017," Sam Monson wrote. "That year was one of the greatest statistical seasons we have ever graded — he allowed a completion rate of just 34.9% and a passer rating of 36.1 — but he hasn’t come close to replicating it since. Waynes was seen as a disappointment in Minnesota because he was once the No. 11 overall pick in the draft, but he has been a consistently solid starting corner for his entire career, grading in the 60s in every single season. Alexander, meanwhile, was just starting to find his feet as a slot corner in the Vikings’ defense, also grading above 60.0 in each of the last two seasons. The new imports will battle with Darius Phillips, who has shown flashes of high-end play in limited snaps. If all goes well, this cornerback group will be a massively improved unit. At safety, Jessie Bates III and Shawn Williams are both solid starters, though neither is coming off a strong year, with the highest PFF grade between them being the 61.4 that belonged to Bates last year. If they can get back to their best play, the Bengals could have one of the best secondaries in the league."

The Bengals would like nothing more than for Jackson to regain his 2017 form. If he can do that, it will allow Waynes to slide into the second cornerback spot and this revamped secondary could be one of the best the Bengals have had in years.

The other three AFC North teams were higher on this list. The Ravens were ranked first, followed by the Steelers at four. Cleveland was 13th and the Bengals were 17th.

