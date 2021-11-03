The 34-year-old was released by the Rams on Wednesday.

CINCINNATI — The Los Angeles Rams officially waived wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Wednesday afternoon according to the NFL's transaction wire.

The three-time Pro Bowler is subject to waivers. He'll become a free agent and can sign with any team if he goes unclaimed.

The Bengals may sound like an odd fit for the 34-year-old, but Jackson could add another element to an offense that is hoping to generate multiple explosive plays per game.

His had eight receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown for the Rams this season. It's unclear what type of role Jackson is looking for, but having a package with him, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd would be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a perfect example. They're so deep at wide receiver. Everyone knows about guys like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, but Scotty Miller is capable of making big plays. They also have Tyler Johnson, who made some big catches in the playoffs last season and rookie speedster Jaelon Darden.

Would Jackson have the right attitude? Is he willing to be the No. 4 wide receiver and a compliment to the Bengals' big three?

Those are both legitimate questions that I can't answer. But from a football standpoint, adding Jackson makes a ton of sense, especially if this offense wants to become one of the best in the NFL.

Other teams that should be interested in Jackson include the Chiefs, Browns, Raiders and Saints.

