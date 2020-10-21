The Bengals Should Be Interested in Recently Released Guard Quinton Spain

CINCINNATI — The Bills released guard Quinton Spain on Wednesday. He made two starts and appeared in four games for Buffalo this season.

Spain is a vested veteran, which means he isn't subject to waivers. He became an unrestricted free agent the moment the Bills released him.

"I want to say thank you to the Bills and #BillsMafia Just time for a change, but I appreciate y’all," Spain tweeted.

The Bengals should reach out to the six-year veteran.

Spain started all 16 games for the Bills last season. He's appeared in 70 regular season games (66 starts) in his six seasons.

Spain signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent after the 2015 NFL Draft. He made their final roster as a rookie, playing in seven games. The West Virginia alum would give the Bengals another experienced guard to pair with Xavier Su'a-Filo, who is currently on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Alex Redmond and Michael Jordan have both struggled at right and left guard, respectively. The duo has allowed 26 pressures this season according to Pro Football Focus.

Spain, 29, posted a 60.6 overall PFF grade this year. That's far from stellar, but he's a proven commodity that could contribute right away. He would likely play left guard, which would give the Bengals time to develop Jordan, who is still just 22-years-old.

The duo of Spain and Su'a-Filo could fare well together in the second half of the season.

The veteran may want to latch onto a contender, but the Bengals could offer him a starting spot right away, which is valuable.

Protecting rookie quarterback Joe Burrow should be the number one priority. Spain could help them over the final 10 weeks of the season.

