Bengals Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Bengals signed 10 players to future deals on Monday
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed 10 players to reserve/future contracts on Monday. They won't count on the team's active list until Feb. 8, which is the day after the Super Bowl. 

All 10 players were on the team's practice squad. 

They brought back defensive tackle Freedom Akinmoladun, long snapper Dan Godsil, safety Trayvon Henderson, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, linebacker Keandre Jones, cornerback Donnie Lewis, running back Jacques Patrick, cornerback Winston Rose, quarterback Kyle Shurmur and wide receiver Scotty Washington.

The Bengals announced that head coach Zac Taylor would be back for a third season.

“Our fans wanted a fresh new direction two years ago, and that is what we aimed to do in hiring a bright, energetic head coach in Zac Taylor. We remain bullish on the foundation Zac is building, and we look forward to next year giving our fans the winning results we all want," Bengals President Mike Brown said in a statement on Monday. "In Zac’s two years, we have added many new starters and contributors through the draft, we have invested heavily in free agency, and we have acquired a talented young quarterback with a bright future.

"This season we faced challenges with injuries at key positions and missed opportunities. I am proud of our football team for fighting hard through adversity. That adversity and hard work will help us next season. We’ll enter the offseason looking to shore up our weaknesses and amplify the strengths of our talented young core. We are not discouraged, but instead feel motivated and confident that next year will reap the benefits of the work that has been done to date. We must capitalize on the opportunities in front of us. Next year we will earn our stripes.”

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Trayvon Henderson (41) warms up before the Week 4 NFL preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Indianapolis Colts Vs Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Game Aug 30
