Bengals sign former Titans defensive end Amani Bledsoe

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added another piece to their defensive line on Saturday. They signed defensive end Amani Bledsoe, who spent the entire 2019 season on the Titans' practice squad.

The 22-year-old originally signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent. He had 58 tackles (8.5 for loss) and four sacks in three seasons with the Sooners.

Bledsoe spent most of the offseason with the Titans, but he was waived on July 26.

New Faces

Bledsoe is the third defensive lineman that the Bengals have added over the past four days. They signed veteran nose tackle Mike Daniels on Wednesday and acquired defensive end Bryce Sterk off of waivers after he was released by the Dolphins.

Every NFL team will be able to keep 16 players on the practice squad in 2020, which means 69 of the 80 players that are in camp could stick around long-term. Bledsoe is likely competing for one of the 16 practice squad spots.

The Bengals practiced in helmets for the first time on Thursday. It was the next phase of the ramp up portion of training camp.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and defensive line coach Nick Eason will be able to get a closer look at their guys once they put on full pads and have live practice sessions.

Monday, Aug. 17 is the first Bengals training camp practice that will be open to the media. We'll be covering practice throughout camp right here on AllBengals.com.

