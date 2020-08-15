AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Bengals sign former Titans defensive end Amani Bledsoe

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added another piece to their defensive line on Saturday. They signed defensive end Amani Bledsoe, who spent the entire 2019 season on the Titans' practice squad. 

The 22-year-old originally signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent. He had 58 tackles (8.5 for loss) and four sacks in three seasons with the Sooners. 

Bledsoe spent most of the offseason with the Titans, but he was waived on July 26.

New Faces 

Bledsoe is the third defensive lineman that the Bengals have added over the past four days. They signed veteran nose tackle Mike Daniels on Wednesday and acquired defensive end Bryce Sterk off of waivers after he was released by the Dolphins. 

Every NFL team will be able to keep 16 players on the practice squad in 2020, which means 69 of the 80 players that are in camp could stick around long-term. Bledsoe is likely competing for one of the 16 practice squad spots. 

The Bengals practiced in helmets for the first time on Thursday. It was the next phase of the ramp up portion of training camp. 

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and defensive line coach Nick Eason will be able to get a closer look at their guys once they put on full pads and have live practice sessions. 

Monday, Aug. 17 is the first Bengals training camp practice that will be open to the media. We'll be covering practice throughout camp right here on AllBengals.com.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Billy Price gains weight in hopes of competing for starting job

Former Cincinnati Bengals first-rounder Billy Price gains weight in hopes of competing for starting job

James Rapien

A.J. Green's training camp performance draws praise from Dave Lapham

A.J. Green drawing praise at Cincinnati Bengals training camp

James Rapien

by

Russ Heltman

Bengals acquire rookie defensive end Bryce Sterk off of waivers from Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals acquire rookie defensive end Bryce Sterk off of waivers from Dolphins

James Rapien

Tee Higgins named a late-round hidden gem in fantasy leagues

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins named a late-round hidden gem in fantasy leagues

James Rapien

Bengals rookie WR Tee Higgins not working out with team due to a 'minor' injury

Cincinnati Bengals rookie WR Tee Higgins has missed a few practices with a 'minor' injury

James Rapien

by

Russ Heltman

Podcast: The latest on Higgins' injury, Boyd's comments on Burrow and Ross and the weekend mailbag

Cincinnati Bengals Podcast: The latest on Higgins' injury, Boyd's comments on Burrow and Ross and the weekend mailbag

James Rapien

Domata Peko has reportedly turned down multiple offers in hopes of finding right fit in free agency

Former Cincinnati Bengals DT Domata Peko has reportedly turned down multiple offers in hopes of finding right fit in free agency

James Rapien

Five players that could fill-in during Trae Waynes' absence

Five candidates to pick up the slack for the Cincinnati Bengals in Trae Waynes' absence

Russ Heltman

Tyler Boyd empathizes with John Ross, believes Ross is 'unguardable'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd empathizes with John Ross, believes he's 'unguardable'

James Rapien

Look: Bengals photos from their first practice in helmets

Cincinnati Bengals photos from their first practice in helmets

James Rapien