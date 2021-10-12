Bengals Signing Evander Holyfield's Son to Practice Squad

    • October 12, 2021
    Bengals Sign Former Panthers, Eagles Running Back Elijah Holyfield to Practice Squad

    Cincinnati added some running back depth on Tuesday.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are shorthanded at running back with Joe Mixon nursing an ankle injury and Samaje Perine on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    They're signing Elijah Holyfield to the practice squad on Tuesday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

    The 23-year-old went undrafted in the 2019 draft. He signed with the Panthers' practice squad before joining the Eagles' active roster at the end of the 2019 season. He appeared in one NFL game, but didn't record any statistics. 

    Holyfield spent the 2020 season on the Eagles' practice squad. He was in Philadelphia during training camp, but was waived in August.

    Holyfield is the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield. 

    Aug 27, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield (33) carries the ball as New York Jets defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (50) pursues in front of swqtackle Le Raven Clark (61) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
