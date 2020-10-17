SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals Promote Kahlil McKenzie From Practice Squad

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals promoted defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad on Saturday. 

The second-year player joins Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They had an open roster spot after placing Sam Hubbard on injured reserve (left elbow) earlier this week. 

McKenzie has appeared in two games for the Bengals this season. He had one tackle last week against the Ravens. 

The Bengals have dealt with injuries at defensive tackle since the start of training camp. 

First Ryan Glasgow failed his physical and Josh Tupou opted out. Then, Renell Wren suffered a season-ending quad injury. 

Veteran tackle Mike Daniels (elbow) is also on injured reserve, as is DJ Reader, who will miss the rest of the 2020 season. 

The good news is eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins is back after missing the first four games of the year. Atkins made his 2020 debut last week against the Ravens. 

The Bengals desperately need him to play at a high level against a strong Colts offensive line. 

Look for Christian Covington and newly signed Xavier Williams to get plenty of snaps alongside Atkins on Sunday. 

The Bengals might not be done adding in the trenches. They brought in Margus Hunt for a visit earlier this week. He could help make up for the loss of Hubbard, who will miss at least three games. 

The Bengals drafted Hunt in the second-round (53rd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft. He's spent time with the Colts and Saints since signing with Indianapolis in 2017. 

Rookie Khalid Kareem will get more snaps on Sunday with Hubbard out. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals Defensive Players Appear to be Frustrated About Role for the Second Straight Week

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Players Appear to be Frustrated About Role for the Second Straight Week

James Rapien

by

jazzy7

Four Game-Shaping Matchups That Will Determine the Bengals' Fate in Indianapolis

Four Game-Shaping Matchups That Will Determine the Cincinnati Bengals' Fate against Indianapolis Colts

Russ Heltman

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 6 Picks For Every NFL Game

My Week Six Picks For Every NFL Game

James Rapien

A.J. Green, Mackensie Alexander Ready for Bengals, Colts Dealing With Significant Injuries

A.J. Green, Mackensie Alexander in for Cincinnati Bengals, as Indianapolis Colts Deal With Significant Injuries

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate

It Should Be Josh Kline-Time in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals should sign free agent guard Josh Kline

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Podcast: Reacting to A.J. Green's Comments and a Preview of Colts-Bengals

Reacting to A.J. Green's Comments and a Preview of Indianapolis Colts-Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Watch: Carl Lawson on DJ Reader, Geno Atkins and the Rest of the Bengals' Defense

Carl Lawson on DJ Reader, Geno Atkins and the Rest of the Cincinnati Bengals' Defense

James Rapien

Injury Roundup — Atkins Limited, Tate and Phillips Trending in Right Direction

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Roundup — Geno Atkins Limited, Auden Tate and Darius Phillips Trending in Right Direction

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Bengals Offense Looks to Rebound in Indy

Cincinnati Bengals Offense Looks to Rebound in Indianapolis

NicoleZembrodt

by

Bengalinmate

Free Agent Defensive End Margus Hunt Visiting Bengals

Free Agent Defensive End Margus Hunt Visiting Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

by

OlineHelp