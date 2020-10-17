Bengals Promote Kahlil McKenzie From Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — The Bengals promoted defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad on Saturday.

The second-year player joins Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They had an open roster spot after placing Sam Hubbard on injured reserve (left elbow) earlier this week.

McKenzie has appeared in two games for the Bengals this season. He had one tackle last week against the Ravens.

The Bengals have dealt with injuries at defensive tackle since the start of training camp.

First Ryan Glasgow failed his physical and Josh Tupou opted out. Then, Renell Wren suffered a season-ending quad injury.

Veteran tackle Mike Daniels (elbow) is also on injured reserve, as is DJ Reader, who will miss the rest of the 2020 season.

The good news is eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins is back after missing the first four games of the year. Atkins made his 2020 debut last week against the Ravens.

The Bengals desperately need him to play at a high level against a strong Colts offensive line.

Look for Christian Covington and newly signed Xavier Williams to get plenty of snaps alongside Atkins on Sunday.

The Bengals might not be done adding in the trenches. They brought in Margus Hunt for a visit earlier this week. He could help make up for the loss of Hubbard, who will miss at least three games.

The Bengals drafted Hunt in the second-round (53rd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft. He's spent time with the Colts and Saints since signing with Indianapolis in 2017.

Rookie Khalid Kareem will get more snaps on Sunday with Hubbard out.

