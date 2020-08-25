Bengals sign Frederick Mauigoa and Kahlil McKenzie, release Willis and Cordasco

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed center Frederick Mauigoa and defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie on Tuesday.

Mauigoa worked out for the team on Sunday. The Bengals must've liked what they saw from the Washington State alum.

He made 39 starts at center in four seasons with the Cougars. He appeared in four games as a freshman, before making 39 straight starts. He was named All Pac-12 honorable mention as a junior.

Mauigoa signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent in April, but was waived on Aug. 1.

McKenzie, 23, is the son of Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie and nephew of former NFL guard Raleigh McKenzie.

He was a sixth-round pick (198th overall) by the Chiefs in 2018. Kansas City moved him to offensive guard, but the transition didn't work out. He was released by the team last August. He spent the entire 2019 season on the Seahawks practice squad.

In February, McKenzie signed with the DC Defenders of the XFL. He was immediately traded to Los Angeles and eventually placed on the injured reserve a few weeks later.

The Bengals listed him as a defensive tackle, which was his only position at the University of Tennessee.

To make room on the 80-man roster, Cincinnati released wide receiver Damion Willis and guard Clay Cordasco.



It's unlikely to expect Mauogia or McKenzie to make the 53-man roster, but both players could realistically push for one of the 16 practice squad spots.

