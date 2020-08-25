AllBengals
Top Stories
News
AllBengals+

Bengals sign Frederick Mauigoa and Kahlil McKenzie, release Willis and Cordasco

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed center Frederick Mauigoa and defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie on Tuesday. 

Mauigoa worked out for the team on Sunday. The Bengals must've liked what they saw from the Washington State alum.

He made 39 starts at center in four seasons with the Cougars. He appeared in four games as a freshman, before making 39 straight starts. He was named All Pac-12 honorable mention as a junior. 

Mauigoa signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent in April, but was waived on Aug. 1. 

McKenzie, 23, is the son of Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie and nephew of former NFL guard Raleigh McKenzie. 

He was a sixth-round pick (198th overall) by the Chiefs in 2018. Kansas City moved him to offensive guard, but the transition didn't work out. He was released by the team last August. He spent the entire 2019 season on the Seahawks practice squad. 

In February, McKenzie signed with the DC Defenders of the XFL. He was immediately traded to Los Angeles and eventually placed on the injured reserve a few weeks later. 

The Bengals listed him as a defensive tackle, which was his only position at the University of Tennessee. 

To make room on the 80-man roster, Cincinnati released wide receiver Damion Willis and guard Clay Cordasco.

It's unlikely to expect Mauogia or McKenzie to make the 53-man roster, but both players could realistically push for one of the 16 practice squad spots.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 Season Preview

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 Season Preview

James Rapien

by

Beans-N-Toast

Joe Burrow era to begin without fans, State of Ohio denies Bengals' exemption request

Cincinnati Bengals to play season opener without fans at Paul Brown Stadium

James Rapien

A.J. Green will practice Wednesday, expected to participate in Sunday's scrimmage

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will practice Wednesday, expected to participate in Sunday's scrimmage

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor gives an A.J. Green update, discusses Sunday's scrimmage and what he wants to see from Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gives an A.J. Green update, discusses Sunday's scrimmage and what he wants to see from Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Watch: C.J. Uzomah praises Joe Burrow, plus he discusses Drew Sample's growth and so much more

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah praises Joe Burrow, plus he discusses Drew Sample's growth and so much more

James Rapien

Carlos Dunlap gives details of offseason discrimination, 'would love' to meet with Bengals owner Mike Brown in hopes of creating change

Carlos Dunlap gives details of offseason discrimination, 'would love' to meet with Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown in hopes of creating change

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Joe Burrow continues to turn heads at Bengals camp: 'He's an absolute beast'

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has high praise for Joe Burrow: 'He's an absolute beast'

James Rapien

Podcast: Injury updates, Joe Burrow's performance and Carlos Dunlap's comments

Cincinnati Bengals injury updates, Joe Burrow's performance and Carlos Dunlap's comments

James Rapien

Back end of Bengals' wide receiver room stepping up in training camp

Back end of Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver room stepping up in training camp

NicoleZembrodt

by

James Rapien

Watch: Carlos Dunlap delivers passionate comments about social injustice in America

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap delivers passionate comments about social injustice in America

James Rapien