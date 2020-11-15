Halftime Observations: Steelers Dominating Bengals 22-7

CINCINNATI — The Bengals trail the Steelers 22-7 at halftime.

Cincinnati entered the game hoping to snap a 10-game losing streak against Pittsburgh. That streak isn't in danger through two quarters.

The Steelers scored the first 12 points of the game. Their offense struggled early in the contest, but the Ben Roethlisberger-Diontae Johnson connection took off like a rocket and the rest of their offense followed suit.

Johnson has six receptions (10 targets) for 116 yards and one touchdown. Roethlisberger has thrown for 243 yards and two scores.

The Bengals' defense has played reasonably well. They've given up a few big plays, but they were put in some bad situations thanks to two first-half turnovers.

Alex Erickson fumbled on a punt return early in the first quarter and Tee Higgins fumbled to end a drive early in the second quarter.

Higgins rebounded following his fumble. Joe Burrow found him for a 54-yard catch on the Bengals' next possession that helped set their first score of the game.

Burrow found Higgins for a two-yard touchdown on fourth-down. That cut the lead to 12-7.

The Bengals drove 90-yards for the touchdown. It was their longest drive of the season.

The Steelers scored 10-straight points to take a 22-7 halftime lead.

Slow Start

The Bengals went three-and-out on their first three drives. They had 13 yards total (nine plays) over that span. The rebounded on their fourth drive, picking up 30 yards, but it ended with Higgins' fumble.

The Bengals Will Win If....

The offense dominates in the second half. They need to keep Burrow upright and Zac Taylor has to call a perfect second half to have a chance.

The offense got going in the second, but it wasn't nearly enough.

The defense has to force a few turnovers. They had chances to do so in the first half. Sam Hubbard and Jessie Bates nearly had interceptions, but they couldn't hang on.

Everything needs to go their way if they're going to come back and pull off the upset.

The Bengals will receive the second half kickoff.

