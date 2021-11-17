Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Bengals Bolster Key Weakness With Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner in Latest Mock Draft

    Cincinnati lands secondary help in latest mock draft.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals have added multiple veteran cornerbacks in free agency over the past few years, but that hasn't prevented that position from becoming a potential offseason need. 

    They address that area by taking defensive back Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner out of the University of Cincinnati with the 16th overall pick in ESPN's latest mock draft. 

    "Gardner hasn't surrendered a touchdown over the entirety of his three-year career with the Bearcats, and with this pick he could stay near his college," Jordan Reid wrote. "At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, he's a lanky press-coverage corner who has the length to consistently cloud throwing windows and make it hard for receivers at the line. The Bengals' defense has been better this season, but it still ranks 24th in passing yards allowed per game (260.3)."

    There's a long way to go before the 2022 NFL Draft, but cornerback is one of multiple positions the Bengals could potentially address in round one. Offensive line and defensive line are two other areas that they could target. 

    Gardner has been great for the Bearcats and it would be a cool story if he ends up in Cincinnati next April. 

    In the meantime, both the Bearcats and the Bengals have plenty of work to do. 

