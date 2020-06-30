Tee Higgins to workout with Bengals legend Chad Johnson before training camp

CINCINNATI — Wide receiver Tee Higgins was a Bengals fan long before the team drafted him with the 33rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Higgins grew up modeling his game after A.J. Green. Not only is he teammates with his favorite player, but he also gets to workout with another Bengals legend before the season starts.

The 21-year-old is going to workout with Chad Johnson before training camp according to Ochocinco's twitter account.

Fellow rookie wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs and CeeDee Lamb will join Higgins and Johnson.

Higgins will wear number 85, which is the same number Johnson made famous in Cincinnati nearly two decades ago.

"I definitely did [reach out] just out of respect," Higgins told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "What he's done for the organization. I just wanted to reach out to him before I even told the equipment guys that I wanted to wear 85.

"I just know he was what they say, 'hey, you can't guard 85.' He was real quick with his feet. He was just unguardable."

Higgins would love to have similar success in the NFL. Both wide receivers were drafted by the Bengals in the second-round. They both posted underwhelming 40-yard dash times during the pre-draft process, which led to their stock falling in the draft.

Higgins ran a 4.54 and fell to the No. 33 pick. Johnson ran a 4.57 40-yard dash, which hurt his draft stock and allowed Cincinnati to take him with the 36th pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

Higgins should benefit from a pre-training camp workout with Johnson. The Bengals are hoping the young wide receiver can be a regular contributor this season.