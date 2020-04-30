AllBengals
Bengals owner Mike Brown, Zac Taylor thank Andy Dalton after release

James Rapien

The Bengals released quarterback Andy Dalton on Thursday. It's a move that appeared inevitable after the organization failed to trade him during the NFL Draft. 

Dalton posted a 70-62-2 record in nine seasons with the Bengals. He made two Pro Bowls in Cincinnati and led them to playoffs five times. Dalton would've been the backup this season after the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick. Instead, Cincinnati sheds Dalton's $17.7 million salary. 

“Andy will always hold a special place with this franchise, and I know that he holds a special place in my heart,” team president Mike Brown said in a statement. “This is a hard day for our club because we know and appreciate what a consummate professional Andy has always been. We respect and appreciate Andy, and we thank him.”

Dalton is the Bengals’ all-time leader in completions (2757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28). He holds the team’s single-season records for passing yards (4,293 in 2013), touchdown passes (33 in ’13) and passer rating (106.3 in ’15).

“Andy will always be considered a key member of the Bengals’ organization,” head coach Zac Taylor said. “His teammates and coaches appreciate his leadership and his commitment to winning. Just as importantly, Andy and his wife JJ are leaving a lasting impact in the community with the incredible work their foundation has done over the years. Andy and his family have meant a lot to this team and this city, and we wish them the best in the future.”

There could be plenty of teams interested in Dalton's services if he's willing to accept a backup role this season.  

