Halftime Observations: Shorthanded Bengals Leading Titans 17-7

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be shorthanded, but they played well in the first half against the Titans. Cincinnati has a 17-7 lead over Tennessee.

The Bengals have scored on three of their four first half possessions. Cincinnati scored touchdowns on their final two possessions of the half.

First, rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins drew a pass interference penalty on veteran Johnathan Joseph. The foul occurred in the end zone, which set up a two-yard touchdown run for Semaje Perine.

That score gave the Bengals a 10-0 lead. Tennessee answered with a touchdown of their own to make it 10-7.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals on a nine-play, 63-yard drive before the half. Giovani Bernard capped it off with a 12-yard touchdown run.

Burrow has completed 14-of-21 passes for 125 yards. Bernard leads the team in rushing with six carries for 40 yards and a score. Higgins has five receptions for 71 yards.

Spain's Debut

Starting left guard Michael Jordan (illness) is inactive on Sunday. The team says it isn't COVID-19 related.

His absence put the already shorthanded Bengals' offensive line in a tough position. Shaq Calhoun got the start. The second-year player was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Calhoun was replaced by veteran Quenton Spain on the Bengals' second drive of the game. The 29-year-old signed with Cincinnati on Friday. He was released by the Bills last month.

Spain hasn't practiced with the team, but the coaching staff clearly views him as their best healthy option.

The Bengals are playing without their two starting tackles (Jonah Williams and Bobby Hart) and their starting center (Trey Hopkins).

The group has played well. The Titans don't have a sack and the Bengals' offense is averaging 4.3 yards-per carry.

Phillips Out

Cornerback Darius Phillips suffered a left groin injury on Derrick Henry's 3-yard touchdown run. He's doubtful to return.

Scoreless First

The Bengals' defense got off to a great start. The didn't allow a point in the first quarter.

Tennessee drove downfield on both of their possessions. The first one ended with a Jessie Bates interception. The second one ended with a missed 53-yard field goal, which gave the Bengals' offense quality field position.

Cincinnati has outscored their opponents 31-3 in the first quarter of their past three games.

The Bengals Will Win If ...

The offensive line can continue to hold its' own, despite being shorthanded. They've opened running lanes for Bernard. They've given Burrow plenty of time to throw.

Cincinnati also needs their defense to continue to make life hard on Ryan Tannehill and company. Forcing turnovers and pressuring the veteran quarterback are two things that they've failed to do in the past when they had the lead. It's something they need to do on Sunday if they're going to win.

