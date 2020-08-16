Three things to watch for at Bengals training camp

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp practices will be open to the media on Monday for the first time this season.

From Joe Burrow to a completely remade defense — there are plenty of interesting storylines surrounding this team.

Here are the three things I'll be looking at the most over the next few weeks.

The Offensive Line

It's a new year, but Bengals fans everywhere are asking the same question: Can this group of linemen become a competent unit?

The coaching staff is optimistic about the development of young guys like Michael Jordan and Fred Johnson.

They also believe Jonah Williams will be an upgrade at left tackle. The 2019 first-round pick tore the labrum in his right shoulder just a few months after he was drafted and didn't play a snap last season.

Despite the injury derailing his first season, Williams is confident that he and the rest of his teammates can have success.

"In the back half of the [2019] season the O-line play improved quite a bit and we have a lot of those guys still here still playing, playing better," Williams said. "They all worked hard this offseason, too. We’re more comfortable in the scheme. Both Coach Turner and Coach Taylor’s offense in general. I really have no doubts that the O-line is going to step up to the challenge and just be part of a better team all around."

The Bengals' defensive line has dominated the offensive line during training camp in recent seasons. If the O-line can hold their own against Geno Atkins, D.J. Reader, Carlos Dunlap and company over the next few weeks, then it should bode well for their chances of having a successful season.

The Young Linebackers

There has been plenty of talk about how Burrow is going to adjust to life in the NFL without having any preseason games, but he isn't the only rookie being forced to learn on the fly.

The Bengals are banking on Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither to contribute right away. They didn't have any in person workouts this offseason and won't get their first taste of NFL action until Week 1 against the Chargers.

"Both guys came in in great shape," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said last week. "Both guys came in ready to go, knowing the playbook. There's obviously gonna be little things that they go through each day that we have to correct, but you know they're moving around a little bit more like veterans than they are rookies right now, which is a good sign. They'll have a learning curve, you know how it goes, but they are doing well."

Adding a veteran like Josh Bynes was crucial. He will likely start alongside Germaine Pratt — at least early on in the season.

Wilson has all of the traits to be an instant contributor. He has the size, speed and athleticism required to be a successful NFL linebacker.

Anarumo may have to get creative with how he uses Davis-Gaither, who had a unique role at Appalachian State. He's a great pass rusher off the edge, has great speed and quickness, plus he isn't afraid to deliver big hits.

The Bengals completely remade all three levels of their defense this offseason. They added plenty of veterans in the trenches and in the secondary. Despite all of the additions, their success is at least somewhat dependent on this young linebacker unit.

3. Joe Burrow and the Wide Receivers

Burrow has to be on this list. After a record-setting season at LSU, the 23-year-old enters the NFL with a ton of pressure and one arm tied behind his back.

He didn't get to work with his teammates and coaches in person this offseason. He isn't going to have four preseason games to get ready for Week 1 against the Chargers.

"Everybody has to adapt to what we are doing right now," Burrow said last month. "The teams that are going to win the most are the teams that have adapted the best to the situation that we are in. I feel like I’ve done a fairly good job at adapting to the situation. But I guess we’ll find out on Sundays when we see how many wins we have."

The Bengals have given Burrow plenty of weapons to work with, unfortunately two of them haven't been on the field.

John Ross was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Aug. 12 after his 3-year-old son tested positive for coronavirus. No one knows how long he could be away from his team.

Tee Higgins has also missed time due to a "minor" injury. It's unclear what he's dealing with, but the depth at receiver is already being tested.

“It’s kinda tough so far because I only got to see him run routes one time," Tyler Boyd said on Thursday. "I don’t really know specifically what’s bothering him, but he has to sit for a few practices. They said it’s minor. Hopefully he’ll get back out there by Sunday and then I can kinda help him and guide him through the way and teach him out to get in and out of breaks. Things like that. He’s a little behind, but he’ll catch up.”

Higgins needs reps after the virtual offseason. The more time he misses, the harder it's going to be for him to get up to speed and be a regular contributor this season.

The one positive is that A.J. Green looks like his old self, but if this offense is going to reach its full potential, then they're going to need Ross' ability to stretch the field.

Hopefully his son makes a full recovery and he can return to the team soon.

In the meantime, receivers like Mike Thomas, Stanley Morgan Jr., and Scotty Washington will get a chance to prove themselves.

