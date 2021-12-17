Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Sunday's Game Against Broncos

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 8-6 on the year.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys and black pants with orange stripes on Sunday against the Broncos.

The Bengals are hoping to keep pace in the AFC playoff race. They're currently the ninth seed. The Broncos and Bengals are two of the five AFC teams with a 7-6 record.

Check out Sunday's threads below and look at all of their uniform combinations here.

