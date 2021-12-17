Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Sunday's Game Against Broncos

    Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 8-6 on the year.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys and black pants with orange stripes on Sunday against the Broncos.

    The Bengals are hoping to keep pace in the AFC playoff race. They're currently the ninth seed. The Broncos and Bengals are two of the five AFC teams with a 7-6 record.

    Check out Sunday's threads below and look at all of their uniform combinations here.

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
