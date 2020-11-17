Bengals Waive Defensive End Takk McKinley

CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived defensive end Takk McKinley on Tuesday due to a failed physical.

Cincinnati claimed McKinley on Nov. 11 after he was released by the Falcons.

McKinley only appeared in four games this season due to a groin injury. He had eight tackles (one for loss) and seven quarterback hits this year.

The Browns, Raiders and 49ers also claimed the former first-round pick.

The Falcons selected him with the 26th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. The groin might've still been an issue for McKinley.

McKinley was reportedly on the trade block, but the Falcons opted not to trade him at the deadline. His groin injury could've been a reason why they kept him.

He appeared in 49 regular season contests for Atlanta, making 25 starts. He has 79 career tackles (22 for loss) 17.5 sacks and 45 quarterback hits.

The Bengals were hoping he could help replace Carlos Dunlap at defense end. They sent Dunlap to Seattle before the trade deadline.

With McKinley out, Carl Lawson and Sam Hubbard will have to carry the Bengals' pass rush for the remainder of the season.

Cincinnati also released offensive tackle O'Shea Dugas from the practice squad. He signed with the team on Nov. 11.

Releasing Dugas is a sign that left tackle Jonah Williams (stinger) is close to returning. They cut Dugas in September, but signed him last week just in case they needed an extra tackle.

Quenton Spain ultimately got the start at right tackle against the Steelers. Rookie Hakeem Adeniji filled in for Williams at left tackle.

