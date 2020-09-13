SI.com
Bengals wear 'End Racism' shirts during pregame warmups on Sunday

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Every Bengals player wore the same t-shirt during pregame warmups on Sunday. 

The front of the shirt read "injustice against one of us is injustice against all of us."

The all black shirt said "End Racism" in orange and white font on the back. 

The Bengals and Chargers plan on locking arms during the anthems on Sunday to show unity. 

"We’re supportive of each other," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week. "Everyone has a different background. Everyone has a different reasoning for things. We’ve talked in-depth as a team. It was very emotional meetings and we’re not even complete with those yet. We’ll keep those to ourselves, but again, we want to be unified in our approach and supportive of everybody in this organization."

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been outspoken about social and racial injustice in America. His presence has helped make an impact in the locker room and in the organization. 

"Joe has really came in and been a leader on every front on the football team," center Trey Hopkins said last month. "As it comes to social justice, he’s really stepped up and become a leader. I feel very comfortable speaking for everyone on the team saying that we appreciate him. We respect him very much and we’re excited to go to war with him."

The Bengals start the 2020 season on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the Chargers. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

