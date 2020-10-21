SI.com
Injury Roundup — Updates on Joe Mixon, William Jackson III and Auden Tate

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals began preparations for Sunday's matchup against the Browns on Sunday. They return home after back-to-back road losses to the Ravens and Colts.

Cincinnati could be without some key pieces against Cleveland. Cornerback William Jackson III missed Wednesday's practice with a concussion. Running back Joe Mixon was also out with a foot injury. 

Both players suffered their injuries in Sunday's 31-27 loss to Indianapolis. Mixon returned to the game after injuring his foot.

Jackson has easily been the Bengals' most consistent corner this season. His one rough game came against Odell Beckham Jr. in Week 2. The Browns' star receiver beat Jackson for a 43-yard touchdown. Beckham almost had another score, but Jackson got away with pulling his jersey. It would be a huge loss if he can't suit up for the Bengals this Sunday against Cleveland. 

Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins didn't practice on Wednesday due to rest. Cornerback Darius Phillips (illness) was also out. Linebacker Markus Bailey (neck), A.J. Green (rest), Auden Tate (shoulder) and Shawn Williams (hamstring) were all limited on Wednesday. 

Tate missed Sunday's game against the Colts with that shoulder injury. We'll see if he's able to work through it and play this week. 

The Browns were without starting guard Wyatt Teller, who continues to deal with a calf injury. Baker Mayfield (chest) and Kareem Hunt (ribs) were both limited. 

"He’s sore — not like he was sore a week ago but he’s working through it. I think he’ll be OK," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday when asked about Mayfield. "I will tell you he’s a tough dude."  

Check out the entire injury report for both teams below. 

