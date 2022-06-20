NFL Insider Says Bengals Were Hoping C.J. Uzomah Would Return Even After He Agreed to Terms With Jets
CINCINNATI — C.J. Uzomah became one of the most popular Bengals during their run to Super Bowl LVI last season.
The veteran was in the final year of his contract and ultimately signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets.
The Bengals held out hope that he would return to Cincinnati, even after he agreed to go to New York according to Mike Garafolo.
"Yup, the Bengals were hoping he’d go back even after he agreed to terms with NYJ," Garafolo tweeted. "We saw a few of those this free agency but Uzomah was set on the Jets and the NY market."
Uzomah finished with 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns last season. He agreed to terms with the Jets on March 14. The Bengals didn't replace him until March 17 when they agreed to terms with Hayden Hurst.
It did feel like the Bengals waited to address the tight end position. It was a clear need. Instead of making a move shortly after Uzomah agreed to terms with the Jets, they waited until he officially signed with the team on March 17.
Sometimes teams are able to get players to change their minds after they agree to sign elsewhere, but the Bengals couldn't make it happen with Uzomah. It's unclear how much Cincinnati offered him in free agency.
