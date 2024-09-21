Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Fined After Yelling at Referee in Loss to Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was fined $31,599 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he yelled at referee Alex Kemp during Cincinnati's 26-25 loss to Kansas City in Week 2.
Chase wanted a flag for a hip-drop tackle and was ultimately flagged after using "abusive language" according to Kemp.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?
Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start
Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again
Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast