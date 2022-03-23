CINCINNATI — The Bengals' chances of repeating as AFC Champions got a boost on Wednesday when the Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in exchange for a bundle of draft picks.

That means Kansas City's offense probably won't be as good in 2022, which in turn, gives Cincinnati higher odds of making another Super Bowl run.

That doesn't mean the Chiefs should be buried, but it's hard to envision that team being better next season without Hill.

Kansas City did receive five picks in the deal, including Miami's first, second and fourth-round selections in next months draft.

The Bengals will still have to deal with Hill in 2022, even though he won't be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Cincinnati hosts Miami at Paul Brown Stadium. The Dolphins are one of eight regular season home games that are scheduled for 2022. The Chiefs are also scheduled to come to town.

