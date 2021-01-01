NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Injury Roundup—William Jackson Improving, Tyler Boyd to Play Against Ravens

Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to end the season on a high note. 

They've won back-to-back games entering Sunday's game against the Ravens. A third win in a row would be their longest winning streak since 2015. 

They may have to play without their top cornerback. William Jackson III suffered a concussion in Cincinnati's win over Houston. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

"He's improving," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "We'll give him all the time we can. He's making progress."

If Jackson is out then Leshaun Sims would start in his place alongside Darius Phillips and Mackensie Alexander.

Tyler Boyd will return to action on Sunday. He suffered a concussion in the Bengals' win over the Steelers that kept him from playing last week. 

Boyd is 160 yards shy of joining A.J. Green, Chad Johnson, and Carl Pickens on the list of Bengals' players to post three-straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

He didn't have a catch against the Steelers due to the concussion and wasn't able to play in Houston, which means he's going to need a huge game against the Ravens if he's going to join that trio of Bengals' legends.

Tee Higgins has been limited all week with a hamstring injury, but he's expected to play in Sunday's season finale. 

"He's been good. We've just been managing it throughout the week," Taylor said. "He's done a great job making sure he's healthy on Sunday's so he'll be good to go."

This post will be updated with the Bengals' official game status report when it's released on Friday afternoon. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox (84) catches a pass during training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
News

Bengals Promote Rookie Tight End Mitchell Wilcox to the Active Roster

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the Week 2 NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Nfl Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Injury Roundup—William Jackson Improving, Tyler Boyd to Play Against Ravens

© Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC
AllBengals Insiders+

Sources: Bengals Planning Major Shakeup to Zac Taylor's Coaching Staff

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs down field with a catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
GM Report

A.J. Green Knows Sunday Could Be the End of An Era: 'I Had An Unbelievable 10 Years Here'

A.J. Green on Future with Cincinnati Bengals
News

Watch: A.J. Green Discusses His Future with the Bengals

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a reception for a touchdown against Houston Texans cornerback John Reid (34) during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Tee Higgins Flirting with Bengals' History, Plus Key Matchups and an In-Depth Look at the Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) brings down Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) on a carry in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to a 30-7 over the Bengals. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
GM Report

Three Bengals Players with Something to Prove on Sunday Against the Ravens

Screen Shot 2020-12-31 at 7.25.33 AM
News

Watch: Brandon Allen on His Future, Tee Higgins, the Ravens and Saying Goodbye to 2020

Dec 20, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder (92) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pigskin Pick 'Em: Picks for Every NFL Game in Week 17