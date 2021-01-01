Injury Roundup—William Jackson Improving, Tyler Boyd to Play Against Ravens

Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to end the season on a high note.

They've won back-to-back games entering Sunday's game against the Ravens. A third win in a row would be their longest winning streak since 2015.

They may have to play without their top cornerback. William Jackson III suffered a concussion in Cincinnati's win over Houston. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

"He's improving," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "We'll give him all the time we can. He's making progress."

If Jackson is out then Leshaun Sims would start in his place alongside Darius Phillips and Mackensie Alexander.

Tyler Boyd will return to action on Sunday. He suffered a concussion in the Bengals' win over the Steelers that kept him from playing last week.

Boyd is 160 yards shy of joining A.J. Green, Chad Johnson, and Carl Pickens on the list of Bengals' players to post three-straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

He didn't have a catch against the Steelers due to the concussion and wasn't able to play in Houston, which means he's going to need a huge game against the Ravens if he's going to join that trio of Bengals' legends.

Tee Higgins has been limited all week with a hamstring injury, but he's expected to play in Sunday's season finale.

"He's been good. We've just been managing it throughout the week," Taylor said. "He's done a great job making sure he's healthy on Sunday's so he'll be good to go."

This post will be updated with the Bengals' official game status report when it's released on Friday afternoon.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!