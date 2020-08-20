Report: John Ross is on his way to Cincinnati to re-join Bengals at training camp

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver John Ross is set to return to the Bengals according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 24-year-old left camp earlier this month after his 3-year-old son tested positive for COVID-19. The Bengals placed Ross on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Aug. 12.

“It’s tough because he [John Ross] actually lives right across the street from me," Tyler Boyd said last week. "Not seeing him in the morning and being able to see him walking by and things like that — I had reached out to him the next day after I heard and I just told him ‘no matter what, we got your back. However much time you need, we got you. We’ll support you.’ Things like that. Because to me, other than football, he’s my boy. I hang out with him. If we wasn’t on the same team he would still be my guy."

Ross still has to pass COVID-19 protocol, but once he returns to the team he can give the wide receiver room a much-needed boost.

A.J. Green hasn't practiced since Monday after tweaking his left hamstring. Tee Higgins is slowly working his way back from a hamstring injury, but he has yet to participate in team drills.

Ross impressed his teammates in the early stages of camp.

"If we can just keep John (Ross) healthy, he is unguardable," Boyd said. "Nobody can run with him."

Ross has missed 24 of a possible 48 games over the past three seasons, but flashed his potential during the first four weeks of 2019.

The Bengals are hoping his speed fits right in with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and the rest of their weapons on offense.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!