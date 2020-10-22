SI.com
Podcast: Zac Taylor's Culture, the Bengals' Latest Injuries and an Inside Look at the Browns

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the culture that Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is hoping to establish in Cincinnati, plus we react to Wednesday's injury report and get an inside look at the Browns with Jeff Lloyd of the Locked on Browns podcast. 

 Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

