Bettor Loses $700K After Betting on Monday Night's Bills-Patriots Game

That's a lot of money to lose in one night

CINCINNATI — While people across the country were winning their fantasy league championships on Monday night, one bettor lost $700,000 after wagering on the Patriots to beat the Bills.

According to the Buffalo news, someone wagered $500,000 on the Patriots +7 and threw another $200,000 on the +270 money line.

The Bills crushed the Patriots 38-9 in New England, sweeping their division rival for the first time since 1999.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns. The game was never in doubt for the Bills, who improved to 12-3 on the season.

If the Patriots had won outright, the bettor would've won $1,040,000.

