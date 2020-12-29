NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bettor Loses $700K After Betting on Monday Night's Bills-Patriots Game

That's a lot of money to lose in one night
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — While people across the country were winning their fantasy league championships on Monday night, one bettor lost $700,000 after wagering on the Patriots to beat the Bills.

According to the Buffalo news, someone wagered $500,000 on the Patriots +7 and threw another $200,000 on the +270 money line.  

The Bills crushed the Patriots 38-9 in New England, sweeping their division rival for the first time since 1999. 

Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns. The game was never in doubt for the Bills, who improved to 12-3 on the season. 

If the Patriots had won outright, the bettor would've won $1,040,000. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 28, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive back Terrence Brooks (25) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bettor Loses $700K After Betting on Monday Night's Bills-Patriots Game

Sep 8, 2018; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during the first quarter of a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Joe Burrow Reunites With a Former Teammate in Latest Mock Draft

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) celebrates with offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dave Lapham Weighs in on the Bengals' Offensive Line After Back-to-Back Wins

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: The Bengals' In-Game Adjustments and Mock Draft Monday

Tee Higgins on Bengals' Win Over Texans
News

Watch: Tee Higgins on Potentially Reaching Breaking Bengals' Rookie Records, Two Wins in a Row and the Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) pumps up the crowd after a Tyler Boyd touchdown reception in the first quarter of the NFL Week 6 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. The game was tied 14-14 at half time. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Bengals Rule Out Joe Mixon For Season Finale Against Ravens

Zac Taylor on Bengals' win and season finale
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on His Confidence, the Bengals' Offense and Joe Mixon

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch as Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen (35) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Adam 'Pacman' Jones Says the Bengals Should Re-Sign A.J. Green This Offseason

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) reacts after making a reception for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Close to Breaking Cris Collinsworth's Rookie Record