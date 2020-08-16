Someone bet $5K on the Bengals to be No. 1 seed in AFC, would win $1.2 million

CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of optimism about the Bengals this offseason. They completely remade their defense in free agency and drafted quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick.

Despite those moves, Las Vegas oddmakers set the Bengals' win total at 5.5 games.

At least one person is convinced Cincinnati will be much improved in 2020. A bettor wagered $5,000 on the Bengals to be the top seed in the AFC at BetMGM.

If Cincinnati somehow shocked the world and won the top seed in the conference, the bet would pay out $1.2 million.

The Bengals finished with an NFL worst 2-14 record last year. The Ravens won the AFC with a 14-2 mark.

The Bengals' roster is much improved, but there's a reason why bookmakers set their odds of being the top seed at 240-1.

They play in one of the toughest divisions in the league. Baltimore has arguably the best roster in the NFL. Cleveland has the talent to play with anyone and has a real chance to win the AFC North.

Ben Roethlisberger is back for the Steelers, who've quietly put together one of the better defenses in the NFL.

Outside of the division, the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are back with all of their pieces from last season.

The Bengals are better, but expecting them to compete with some of the top contenders is unrealistic, especially after a virtual offseason.

Will Burrow be able to overcome a below-average offensive line in a tough division?

