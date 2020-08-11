AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Big Ten postpones all fall sports, hopes to play college football this spring

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Big Ten has postponed the 2020 college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is holding out hope that they'll be able to have a spring season. 

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. "It became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

This is no surprise, but it doesn't make it any less painful. Other conferences are expected to follow suit. College presidents in the Pac-12 also met on Tuesday to discuss fall sports. 

Multiple college and pro athletes have spoken out about how much this could hurt players across the country. 

"I feel for all college athletes right now," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tweeted on Monday. "I hope their voices are heard by the decision makers. If this happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now."

Offensive lineman Jonah Williams offered similar sentiments on Monday afternoon. He knew what could happen in the coming days, but was holding onto hope that their would be a season. 

"I don't think there has ever not been a college football season," Williams said. "That's tough. I feel for the guys, especially some of the guys I played with who chose to come back for their senior year when they could have come out for the draft. I feel for those guys and I'm interested to see how this plays out, but hopefully they can get some semblance of a normal college season." 

If the entire 2020 college football season gets postponed or cancelled, which appears likely, then the NFL Draft and the combine could look much different in 2021. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trae Waynes suffers pectoral injury, could be sidelined for two months

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes suffers pectoral injury, could be sidelined for up to two months

James Rapien

by

Blake Jewell

Watch: Zac Taylor discusses cornerback depth, Jonah Williams, Mike Daniels and more

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discusses Trae Waynes' injury, Jonah Williams, the latest on Mike Daniels and more

James Rapien

Trae Waynes injured his pectoral muscle this week, as Bengals continue to evaluate the injury

Trae Waynes injured his pectoral muscle this week, Cincinnati Bengals continue to evaluate the injury

James Rapien

Joe Burrow speaks out after Big Ten reportedly cancels 2020 season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow speaks out after Big Ten reportedly cancels 2020 season

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Watch: Jonah Williams talks about the perception of the Bengals offensive line, no preseason games, Joe Burrow and more

Jonah Williams talks about the perception of the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line, no preseason games, Joe Burrow and more

James Rapien

Podcast: Williams confident in Bengals' O-line, plus his comments on Burrow and Daniels' fit in Cincinnati

Jonah Williams confident in Cincinnati Bengals offensive line

James Rapien

Jonah Williams has been impressed with Joe Burrow's performance throughout training camp

Jonah Williams has been impressed with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Jonah Williams: 'Hopefully they can have some semblance of a normal college season'

Cincinnati Bengals OT Jonah Williams hopes college football will be played this fall

James Rapien

Bengals secondary ranked in the middle of the pack after offseason of changes

Cincinnati Bengals secondary ranked in the middle of the pack after offseason of changes

James Rapien

The Bengals plan to unleash Joe Mixon on the ground and in the air

Cincinnati Bengals hope to unleash Joe Mixon on the ground and through the air

James Rapien