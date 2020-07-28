Bill Polian doesn't have high hopes for Joe Burrow this season

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enters the NFL with high expectations.

An entire city and fan base is banking on the 23-year-old to take the franchise to new heights. That is much easier said than done, especially with a worldwide pandemic changing sports and life as we know it.

Burrow hasn't had the luxury of normal OTA's or minicamp. Instead, he's had to learn the Bengals' playbook virtually.

Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian believes the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is going to flounder this season.

"Joe Burrow's gonna struggle. He's gonna struggle," Polian said on the Adam Schefter Podcast. "He's so far behind now, lord... Bill Parcells [said]: 'The best way to play football is to play football.' And we play football in training camp and in OTA's to a certain extent and we're not doing that this year. No, those guys [young players] will have a hard time.

"Peyton Manning had 23 or 28 interceptions his rookie year. It was only the last three games of the season where the arrow turned up."

Burrow does face an uphill battle. He hasn't been able to throw to A.J. Green or Tyler Boyd this offseason. He still hasn't met the majority of his teammates in person.

The good news is those around him believe Burrow is mature enough to take on this type of challenge.

The 23-year-old agreed to terms with the Bengals on Tuesday and will sign a fully guaranteed, four-year, $36 million contract after he passes a physical later this week.

After that happens, he and the rest of his teammates better get to work. They need to make up for lost time.