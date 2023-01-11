The safety has made an amazing turnaround since the events last Monday night.

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is miraculously out of the hospital and back at home following his mid-game cardiac arrest while playing against the Bengals last week.

The team updated his status with the amazing news.

"Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY," the statement said. "Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological, and vascular testing on Tuesday.

"Jamie Nader, MD, critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health, and the care team lead for Hamlin said, 'We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.'"

Hamlin is a major rallying point for a Bills team nearly as hot as Cincinnati (seven-straight wins).

The safety has been placed on injured reserve, but he'll surely be cheering on his teammates throughout their playoff journey.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

