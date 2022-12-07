CINCINNATI — The Buffalo Bills are playing without All-Pro caliber edge rusher Von Miller for the remainder of the season. Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that the defensive end had "exploratory surgery" on Tuesday and discovered an ACL tear.

He tore the ligament in his right knee during Buffalo's win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Bills general manager Brandon Beane was optimisitc that he could play again this season.

"He's been doing treatment and trying to rehab it," Beane said last week. "We don't want to rush him back, and he's a competitor. That's why we love him. That's why he's so great. The competitor in him -- if he could wheel it out there tonight, he would do it. We just think in talking to the medical people that the best decision right now is to give this time, and that gives him the best opportunity to help us down the stretch."

Now, the AFC's top seed is going into the final month of the year without it's best pass rusher. That includes a Monday Night Football showdown against Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The former Ram terrorized Cincinnati in the most recent Super Bowl, but that won't happen in 2023.

Miller currently ranks top-10 leaguewide in pressures with 38. No other Bills player has hit 20 pressures this season.

Cincinnati's next clash is against Cleveland at 1 p.m ET this Sunday on CBS.

