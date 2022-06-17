Skip to main content

Watch: BJ Hill Makes Fun of Coaches and Teammates During Mic'd Up Session

This is hilarious.

CINCINNATI — BJ Hill signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Bengals in March. The 27-year-old helped Cincinnati win the AFC Championship last season. 

Hill is one of the funnier players on the team. He was mic'd up during a Bengals practice recently and his humor was on full display. Watch video of the session below. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Happy to be Playing Without Brace

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

Cordell Volson Shares Motto That Bengals Fans Will Love

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

USATSI_17591454
AllBengals Insiders+

Early Betting Lines Not Favorable To Bengals Following Run to Super Bowl LVI

By James Yarcho18 hours ago
Jessie Bates
News

Watch: Jessie Bates Releases Workout Video Following Minkah Fitzpatrick Extension

By James Rapien19 hours ago
Larry Ogunjobi
GM Report

Bengals Players Leaving Door Open for Possible Larry Ogunjobi Return

By James Rapien22 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Make Run at Odell Beckham Jr.

By James Rapien23 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Is Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals in Doubt Following Minkah Fitzpatrick Extension?

By James RapienJun 16, 2022
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jessie Bates
AllBengals Insiders+

How Does Minkah Fitzpatrick's New Deal Impact Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati?

By James RapienJun 15, 2022
Jun 9, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) participates in minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steelers Sign Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Massive Contract Extension

By James RapienJun 15, 2022
Joe Burrow
News

Joe Burrow Finishes Near Top of Latest Quarterback Rankings

By James RapienJun 15, 2022