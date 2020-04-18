AllBengals
Brett Favre: "Joe Burrow is as close to a 'can't miss' as you can possibly get"

James Rapien

The Bengals are expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

There are multiple signal-callers that are projected to be picked in the top-10 including Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

Some wonder if Burrow is the right choice for the Bengals, but Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre believes it's an easy decision. 

"Joe Burrow is as close to a 'can't miss' as you can possibly get based on his performance,” Favre told CBS Sports HQ.

Burrow, 23, led the nation in multiple passing categories last season including yards (5,671), touchdowns (60) and completion percentage (76.3).

"I think Joe Burrow would deserve to be the first pick in the draft if you just strictly base it off of his performance this past year," Favre said. "From a team standpoint, I don't think we ever have seen a team dominate the way they dominated, and obviously he was the leader of that team."

LSU finished 15-0 last season and won its’ first National Championship since 2007. The Bengals won’t admit it publicly, but they’re locked in on Burrow. He only has one season of elite production, which is his biggest flaw heading into the draft.

“In Joe’s situation, you have to play to get into a rhythm and feel,” Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said on Thursday. “Certainly the coaching down there brought him along quickly. Their schematics were great. I think the way that he was brought in by his teammates was great. His leadership down there was great. When those things all come together your play on the field tends to build and be ever-improving. So, with him, the more he played the better he got which is a good sign.”

The Bengals will get their shot at Burrow when the NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23. 

