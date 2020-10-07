Brett Favre 'Not Surprised' By Joe Burrow's Hot Start With Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is off to a scorching start in his first NFL season.

The 23-year-old is the first rookie to throw for 300 yards in three straight games. Burrow is 10th in the league in passing yards (1,121) and second in completions (116).

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre isn't surprised by Burrow's early success.

"These guys are more schooled than probably some of the offensive coordinators are schooled that they're joining forces with," Favre said on SiriusXM Blitz. "I'm sure Joe Burrow could give a clinic on using everybody in your arsenal to be successful, ‘cause he did it exceptionally well. So I'm not surprised by the success. Joe Burrow has played really, I think very well in each and every game and they have had a chance to win other games. Came very close. I'm not surprised by his start."

It isn't the first time Favre has praised Burrow. The Packers legend called him a "can't-miss" prospect before the NFL Draft in April.

Burrow has completed 116 of 177 passes (65.6%) for 1,121 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in four games. He is the third-highest graded Bengals player through four games according to Pro Football Focus. Only Jessie Bates (87.2) and Tyler Boyd (85.6) have higher grades.

The Bengals have a 1-2-1 record. Burrow is a huge reason why they've had a chance to win all four of their games.

Cincinnati travels to Baltimore to play the Ravens this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

