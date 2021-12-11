Skip to main content
    NFL Analyst Praises Bengals, Believes They'll Make a Playoff Run

    Cincinnati enters Week 14 with a 7-5 record.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015 this season. 

    They're currently the sixth seed in the AFC at 7-5, but one loss could knock them out of the postseason. 

    NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger likes what he's seen from Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company and thinks this Bengals team is poised to make a playoff run.

    "I expect the Bengals to be a playoff team," Baldinger said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "I think they're built to be a playoff team and I think they're built to win a playoff game."

    The Bengals haven't won a playoff game since 1991.

    January runs start in December. Cincinnati hosts San Francisco on Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium. A win would do wonders for their playoff chances. 

    For more on the matchup, go here. Listen to Dan Hoard's entire conversation with Baldinger below.

    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
