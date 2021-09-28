September 28, 2021
NFL Analyst Praises Bengals: 'This Breed of Cat Has Got a Swag To It'

Cincinnati is starting to turn heads following their win over the Steelers.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to start 3-1 for the first time since 2018 on Thursday night, when they host the Jaguars on national television. 

Cincinnati beat Minnesota in the season opener and then they took down the Steelers in Pittsburgh last Sunday. 

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger likes what he's seeing from Zac Taylor's club. 

He praised Joe Burrow, the Bengals' offensive line, Joe Mixon, Chris Evans and Ja'Marr Chase in one of his latest breakdowns. 

"This breed of cat has got a swag to it," Baldinger said. 

The former NFL lineman praised Mixon's vision and the time Burrow had in the pocket. He loved seeing Chase's burst on his 34-yard touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Bengals the lead for good. 

Watch Baldinger's latest breakdown below.

