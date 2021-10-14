    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan Comments on 'The Cart'

    The obsession is growing.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals received plenty of national attention late last week when "The Cart" was posted for the world to see.

    The organization has used a rolling cart to hold the voice recorders during interviews for the media throughout training camp and the season. With interviews being held outside due to COVID-19 protocols, the cart was a simple, mobile solution for the public relations staff.

    Last Thursday the cart became "The Cart," as social media reacted to a picture of Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan being interviewed by local reporters.

    Callahan spoke with reporters on Thursday for the first time since "The Cart" went viral. 

    "Looks good, looks good. I came down and wiped it down. It's all ready to go," Callahan joked. "The things that people choose to get excited about I don't know. But it's been here for a long time so it's good to see it back."

    The Bengals leaned into the national criticism by posting a video of "The Cart" on Wednesday. It doesn't look like it's going away anytime soon, even if some of the national talking heads made fun of it. 

    Watch video of Callahan discussing the Bengals' offense, "The Cart" and so much more at the top of this page. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions

    Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

    Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

    Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

    Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

    Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Brian Callahan
    News

    Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan Comments on 'The Cart'

    16 seconds ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Two Eagles and Two Bucs' Players That Should be in Your Fantasy Lineups on Thursday Night

    1 hour ago
    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22), center celebrates a tackle for loss of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) (not pictured) in the first quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Has Gotten Off to Such a Hot Start

    3 hours ago
    Jared Goff, Joe Burrow
    News

    Analyst Picks Bengals to Beat Lions, Post Season-High Point Total

    5 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Podcast: Analyzing Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals' Offense

    6 hours ago
    Brian Callahan on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Vikings' Defense _ Bengals News Conference
    News

    Bengals Embrace Criticism Following Social Media Outrage About 'The Cart'

    18 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

    21 hours ago
    Joe Burrow Training Camp
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Watch: Practice Clips of Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

    22 hours ago