NFL Postponing Patriots-Broncos Game Following Another Positive Test

CINCINNATI — The NFL has postponed the Patriots-Broncos game that was scheduled for Monday night after another New England player tested positive for COVID-19. Both teams will have a Week 5 bye.

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with the medical experts."

While the league hasn't officially announced when the game will be played, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it will be moved to Week 6. The Broncos were scheduled to play Miami, so the NFL would have to move that game as well.

This is the second week in a row that the league has had to postpone a game and move it to a different week due to COVID-19.

Last week, the league moved the Titans-Steelers game due to a coronavirus outbreak in Tennessee. The organization is still trying to get control of the virus, as another staff member tested positive on Sunday morning.

That positive test puts their Week 5 game against the Bills in jeopardy. The Titans have had 24 cases since their COVID-19 outbreak began a few weeks ago.

The NFL has put stricter safety protocols in place following the Titans' outbreak.

"Risk mitigation, not elimination, is the key," NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said earlier this week. "Our protocols are designed to quickly identify new cases, get individuals the care they need, and prevent further spread of the virus."

