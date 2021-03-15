Browns Bolster Defense, Land Top Free Agent Safety

The AFC North was already one of the best divisions in the NFL

The Cleveland Browns are coming off of their best season in more than two decades. They finished 11-5 and even beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Their recent success isn't stopping them from aggressively addressing their biggest weakness in free agency.

The Browns agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million deal with former Rams safety John Johnson according to Mike Garafolo.

Johnson was one of the NFL's best safeties last season, earning an 85.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He finished with 105 tackles, one interception and six passes defensed.

The Browns desperately needed to improve their secondary this offseason.

Cleveland is also in the market for an edge rusher. They're interested in Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Bengals pass rusher Carl Lawson according to multiple reports.

For years the Browns were a cellar dweller in the AFC North, but they could be the favorites to win the division next season if they continue to address their weaknesses in the coming weeks.

