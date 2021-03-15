AFC North News: Browns Bolster Defense, Land Top Free Agent Safety
The Cleveland Browns are coming off of their best season in more than two decades. They finished 11-5 and even beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Their recent success isn't stopping them from aggressively addressing their biggest weakness in free agency.
The Browns agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million deal with former Rams safety John Johnson according to Mike Garafolo.
Johnson was one of the NFL's best safeties last season, earning an 85.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He finished with 105 tackles, one interception and six passes defensed.
The Browns desperately needed to improve their secondary this offseason.
Cleveland is also in the market for an edge rusher. They're interested in Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Bengals pass rusher Carl Lawson according to multiple reports.
For years the Browns were a cellar dweller in the AFC North, but they could be the favorites to win the division next season if they continue to address their weaknesses in the coming weeks.
-----
You May Also Like:
Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market
Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team
Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit
Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target
Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing
Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati
Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag
The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason
Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks
Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys
This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals
Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals
Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals