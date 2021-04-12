Browns Hope to Seal the Deal With Jadeveon Clowney, Ravens and Colts Also Interested
CINCINNATI — The Browns are hoping to sign edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney in the near future according to multiple reports. Cleveland went after the former Pro Bowler last offseason, but he ultimately signed with Tennessee.
"This time feels different," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says. The Ravens and Colts are also interested in Clowney.
He's expected to visit Cleveland on Monday according to Josina Anderson. If the Browns do sign Clowney, then it would be the cherry on top of a successful offseason.
They've already added multiple upgrades on defense including cornerback Troy Hill and safety John Johnson.
Putting Clowney on the other side of Myles Garrett could make life tough on the Bengals and the rest of the AFC North.
