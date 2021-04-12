NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Browns Hope to Seal the Deal With Jadeveon Clowney, Ravens and Colts Also Interested

Clowney could be Cleveland bound
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Browns are hoping to sign edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney in the near future according to multiple reports. Cleveland went after the former Pro Bowler last offseason, but he ultimately signed with Tennessee. 

"This time feels different," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says. The Ravens and Colts are also interested in Clowney. 

He's expected to visit Cleveland on Monday according to Josina Anderson. If the Browns do sign Clowney, then it would be the cherry on top of a successful offseason. 

They've already added multiple upgrades on defense including cornerback Troy Hill and safety John Johnson.

Putting Clowney on the other side of Myles Garrett could make life tough on the Bengals and the rest of the AFC North. 

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft

Reunion Time? Thaddeus Moss is Available

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Bengals Hire Defensive Quality Control Coach

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Chad Johnson is Spreading the Love in Cincinnati

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

Here's How the Sam Darnold Trade Impacts the Bengals

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Oct 25, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Hope to Seal the Deal With Jadeveon Clowney, Ravens and Colts Also Interested

Jan 27, 2021; National defensive lineman Patrick Jones II of Pittsburgh (90) drills during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Build Around Joe Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Jadeveon Clowney
News

The Browns' Pursuit of Jadeveon Clowney Continues

Jan 27, 2021; American defensive lineman Payton Turner of Houston (98) gets set at the line during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Check Out Edge Rusher, Speedy Wide Receiver at Houston's Pro Day

Aug 31, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws to tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) during the first quarter against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Reunion Time? Joe Burrow's Former LSU Teammate is Available

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Bengals' Ring of Honor and Your Questions Answered in the Weekend Mailbag

Ja'Marr Chase
GM Report

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise For LSU Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Oct 12, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

How Ja'Marr Chase's Work Ethic Impacted the 2019 LSU Tigers En Route to a Perfect Season