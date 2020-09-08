Browns sign Kareem Hunt to two-year extension

CINCINNATI — The Browns are finalizing a two-year contract extension with running back Kareem Hunt.

The 25-year-old will compliment Nick Chubb in the Cleveland backfield this season.

The Browns are giving Hunt a two-year, $13.25 million extension according to Ian Rapoport. He gets $8.5 million guaranteed.

"This really is a win both ways," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "The Browns get to lock him in at a nice rate. And for Hunt, of course he started his Browns tenure suspended for about half the season. Was not sure whether or not he was going to make it back. He needed to earn his way back and he did in the eyes of Cleveland."

Hunt ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns in eight games last season. He did most of his damage in the passing game, finishing with 37 receptions for 285 yards and one score. He's a top-10 talent, but has had plenty of issues off the field.

If he can steer clear of trouble, the Browns have arguably the best running back combination in the league.

Chubb finished second in the NFL with 1,494 rushing yards last season. He's dangerous when you mix him with Hunt, who ran for over 1,300 yards as a rookie in Kansas City and is a great receiver out of the backfield.

The Bengals play the Browns twice this season. Their first game is a week from Thursday in Cleveland. The second matchup in 'Battle of Ohio' is on Oct. 25 at Paul Brown Stadium.

