Browns Place Baker Mayfield on COVID-19 Reserve List

CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns have placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The former No. 1 pick was in close contact with a staff member that tested positive for the virus. He could be cleared by Wednesday, which is good news for the Browns. The team is on a bye this week.

"The Cleveland Browns were informed Saturday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Contract tracing was conducted and close contracts were immediately self-isolated," the team said in a statement. "When the team returns to work following the bye on Monday, it will follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority."

Mayfield is isolated and will continue to be tested for COVID-19. If the tests continue to come back negative, then he'll be able to play in Week 10.

The Browns are right in the middle of the playoff race in the AFC. They're 5-3 and in third place in the AFC North. They have the seventh best record in the conference.

They play the Texans in Cleveland in Week 10. They also have favorable matchups against the Eagles, Jaguars and Giants.

The Bengals have already played the Browns twice this season. Cleveland beat Cincinnati 35-30 in Week 2 and 37-34 in Week 7.

