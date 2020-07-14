Browns closing in on five-year extension with Myles Garrett

AllBengals
CINCINNATI — The Battle of Ohio just got more interesting. 

The Cleveland Browns are closing in on a five-year, $125 million contract extension with Myles Garrett according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The deal may not be official on Tuesday, but the extension is going to get done. 

Garrett will make $25 million per season. His salary surpasses Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack ($23.5 million) for the most ever (annually) for a defensive player. The 24-year-old will be a member of the Browns through the 2026 season. 

That means Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is going to be in a division with one of the NFL's best pass rushers for the rest of his rookie contract and beyond. 

Cincinnati travels to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. It could be the first of many matchups between Burrow and Baker Mayfield. 

Don't look now, but the Battle of Ohio rivalry could become relevant for the first time in decades. 

The Browns have made plenty of moves this offseason in hopes of righting the ship after a disappointing 6-10 finish last season. 

They spent big time money in free agency on right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper. Keeping Garrett around long-term was one of their biggest priorities of the offseason. 

The Bengals committed nearly $150 million to veteran players this offseason. They upgraded all three levels of their defense, drafted Burrow and added a few pieces to their offense.

Both organizations appear to be headed in the right direction. Both starting quarterbacks are former Heisman Trophy winners that were picked No. 1 in the NFL Draft. 

Garrett sticking in Cleveland long-term just increases the chances of rekindling a rivalry that hasn't mattered since the 1980's.

