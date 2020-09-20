SI.com
Report: Browns have no plans to trade Odell Beckham Jr.

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — There has been plenty of rumors involving Odell Beckham Jr. over the past year. 

Despite the reported interest from teams around the league, the Browns have no plans to trade the superstar wide receiver according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"It's totally not true," one source told Schefter. "No idea where anyone would have gotten that."

Beckham had four receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown in the Browns' 35-30 win over the Bengals on Thursday night. He beat William Jackson III for another potential score, but the fifth-year cornerback got away with pulling Beckham's jersey. 

The trade speculation began after the Browns' underwhelming Week 1 performance against the Ravens. Beckham had just three catches for 22 yards in the 38-6 loss to Baltimore. 

The 27-year-old is arguably the biggest star in the NFL. He's had trouble connecting with third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield. The duo struggled last season. 

The Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens in January. They hired Kevin Stefanski in hopes of fixing the struggles on offense. It looked bleak in Week 1, but Cleveland appeared to turn things around on Thursday night. 

The Browns have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Moving on from a player like Beckham wouldn't be wise unless they could get equal value in return. 

That probably wouldn't be the case, especially in the middle of the season. The Browns offense still hasn't fully clicked, but a team that has Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Jarvis Landry and Beckham should be explosive.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

